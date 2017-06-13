Woman accused of shooting co-worker makes second court appearance

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A Henderson woman accused of shooting a co-worker makes a second court appearance.

Kokeeta Lake made a brief appearance Tuesday before Chester County Judge Larry McKenzie for the second time.

Lake is accused of shooting a co-worker May 25 at Quality Metal Stamping in Henderson after a heated argument.

According to police, Lake pulled a gun from her pants, firing at the victim several times as she walked away.

The 29-year-old fled the scene but was pulled over, and officers say they found a gun in the car.

The victim’s name is not being released, but investigators say she was struck in the arm and lower back. They say they found her in the break room soaked in blood.

Lake made her first court appearance in May where she waived her right to have a preliminary hearing within 10 days, giving her parents additional time to find a lawyer.

On Tuesday, the court granted Lake’s lawyer additional time to prepare for the preliminary hearing.

Lake’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 18.

Lake’s family and friends filled several rows inside the courtroom. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out for comment but they declined.

Lake remains behind bars in Chester County in lieu of $150,000 bond.