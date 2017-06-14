3 face drug charges after police raid Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three people are now facing charges after police raid a Jackson apartment.

Alexis Nava, 19, Samuel Santo, 21, and Joseph Sumler, 21, are charged with drug counts after police executed a narcotics search warrant Tuesday morning at The Oaks Apartments on North Parkway, according to court documents.

SWAT officers entered the apartment where they found the three suspects in a rear bedroom. An affidavit lists Nava and Sumler as the residents of the apartment.

Officers reportedly found around 7 pounds of marijuana, $16,294 in cash along with drug-related items.

They also reportedly found hashish balls and hash oil.

Nava reportedly told police most of the marijuana belonged to her.

Police say most of the marijuana and money was found in the attic and master bedroom closet.

The three suspects are each charged with possession of schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say a tip from a concerned citizen led officers to search the apartment.