Church members walk neighborhood and pray with residents

JACKSON, Tenn. — A summer tradition for members of Campbell Street Church of Christ continued Wednesday evening.

While school is out for the summer, church members hold the Wednesday prayer meeting at various locations throughout the city instead of in their church building.

This week, the met at Parkview Learning Center on East Chester Street in east Jackson.

Church members started the evening off with a dinner and group prayer at the school. They then took a walk around the neighborhood to talk with people and pray with them.

Next Wednesday, June 21, church members will hold their prayer meeting at Thelma Barker Elementary School on Ashport Road.