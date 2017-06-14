Day campers attend ‘Touch a Truck’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. — The hot and humid weather on Wednesday didn’t stop kids from enjoying a favorite summertime tradition.

The Jackson Parks and Rec department hosted its annual “Touch a Truck” event. Everything from fire trucks to utility bucket trucks were at the Jackson Fairgrounds Park where day campers were invited to come out and see the equipment up close for a one-of-a-kind experience.

“It’s also a time for them to come and see the big trucks and heavy equipment that they see throughout the city,” Administrator of Recreations Bridgett Parham said. “They get to speak with the drivers and operators to learn what the purpose of the equipment is. So it’s just about having fun and learning.”

In addition to meeting with the men and women who operate the equipment every day, the children were treated to games and entertainment as well as breakfast and lunch.