“Fridays at the Fox” series continues this week

JACKSON, Tenn. –Head to a local park to kick off your weekend with a free concert.

Friday, June 16, Fox Park in downtown Jackson will host “Fridays at the Fox.”

This week’s entertainment will be provided by Phoebe Scott and Joe Kyle.

They’ll perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Feel free to bring your lunch with you and enjoy the show.

If you can’t make it this week, don’t worry. “Fridays at the Fox” runs every week in June.