Generals All-Star earns 8th save

JACKSON, Tenn. — Our Jackson Generals have won three of their last five games, getting the series win against the Tennessee Smokies.

Our boys are on the road Wednesday, starting a five game series against the Birmingham Barons. With the all-star break next week, we wanted to recognize the Generals who’ve earned the opportunity to represent the north division in Pensacola. Tuesday night pitcher Gabriel Moya added to his all-star season, earning his 8th save.

In 30 innings this season the relief pitcher has 50 strikeouts and only 11 walks.

“He’s gotten over the years, gotten to know him self a lot better,” Generals’ pitching coach Doug Drabek said. “As far as a pitcher, what’s good for him what’s bad for him. What to do, what not to do. And it just shows now by his performances.”

The all star game is next Tuesday in Pensacola, Florida.