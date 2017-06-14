Gibson Electric Membership Corporation announces planned power outages

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Utility provider Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has announced planned power outages that will affect portions of their customers.

The first planned outage will begin at midnight Wednesday and will affect all members served through the Rutherford substation.

The outage will affect 3,065 members in the areas of Rutherford, Dyer, Yorkville, Walnut Grove, China Grove and Bells Chapel, according to information the utility shared Wednesday afternoon on social media.

The outage is expected to last about one hour and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather. They say they will post any updates on their Facebook page.

“This will be the first of two planned outages needed to complete Rutherford substation work for long-term service reliability,” a Facebook post from the provider says. “We expect the second outage will take place next week and will last about three hours. We will communicate details about the second planned outage once it is scheduled.”

The utility also plans an outage beginning at midnight Thursday involving their Hickman substation, which will affect 883 members in and around Hickman, Cayce and Brownsville.

This outage is expected to take about an hour and is required to repair storm damage, according to the utility.

They have attempted to contact affected members by phone, according to the posts.