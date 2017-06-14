Meet Generals All-Star: Colin Walsh

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the all-star break less than a week away, we’re highlighting the Generals who’ve earned a spot on the all-star team. Representing the north division in Pensacola, Florida is second baseman Colin Walsh.

“Every season you come in, you have certain goals,” Jackson Generals second baseman Colin Walsh said. “And when you get rewarded, being selected for an all-star, it’s just a positive experience all the way around.”

Jackson Generals second baseman, Colin Walsh, joined the generals in April, immediately making an impact. So far this season he’s scored 41 runs, hit 11 homers and 28 RBIs.

“Really good team,” Walsh said. “We’ve gone through stretches where we’ve been pretty dominate, and then also some lows in the season so far. But I think if we can kind of put it all together overall this team on the year is going to be something that’s hard to deal with for the rest of the league.”

This is the third time Walsh has been selected as an all-star in his professional career. He says his goal remains making it back to the majors after playing for the Milwaukee Brewers last season. After the all-star break Walsh says winning is the only thing on his mind.

“Just continue on first half successes,” Walsh said. “Ultimately, I think the goal of everybody is to play well enough to move up. But if not play well here, get some wins and hopefully repeat as champions.”

In the southern league Colin Walsh is third in home runs. Team mate Kevin Cron is first with 14.