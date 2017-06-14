Mugshots : Madison County : 6/13/17 – 6/14/17 June 14, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/23Alexis Nava Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/23Samuel Santo Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/23Joseph Sumler Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/23Stephen Surratt Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/23Siron Boykin Violation of order of protection, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/23Rusty Jarrett No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 7/23Robert Johnson Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/23Melissa Smith Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/23Maelinda Laplace Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/23Malcolm Morris Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/23Larry Horton Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 12/23Kelly Tucker Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 13/23Jessica Craley Schedule II, IV & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/23David Slates Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/23Jennifer Sanford Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/23Jeffery Jones Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 17/23Javrious Thorne Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/23Jason Oneal No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 19/23Derrick King No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 20/23Curtis Morris Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 21/23Coriano Banks Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 22/23Byron Rogers Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 23/23Antonio Bates Simple domestic assault, harassment, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/13/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/14/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore