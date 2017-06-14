Mugshots : Madison County : 6/13/17 – 6/14/17

1/23 Alexis Nava Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/23 Samuel Santo Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/23 Joseph Sumler Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/23 Stephen Surratt Simple domestic assault



5/23 Siron Boykin Violation of order of protection, failure to appear

6/23 Rusty Jarrett No charges entered

7/23 Robert Johnson Assault

8/23 Melissa Smith Simple domestic assault



9/23 Maelinda Laplace Violation of community corrections

10/23 Malcolm Morris Violation of probation

11/23 Larry Horton Theft under $500

12/23 Kelly Tucker Criminal trespass



13/23 Jessica Craley Schedule II, IV & VI drug violations

14/23 David Slates Violation of probation

15/23 Jennifer Sanford Simple domestic assault

16/23 Jeffery Jones Violation of community corrections



17/23 Javrious Thorne Criminal simulation

18/23 Jason Oneal No charges entered

19/23 Derrick King No charges entered

20/23 Curtis Morris Violation of community corrections



21/23 Coriano Banks Violation of community corrections

22/23 Byron Rogers Public intoxication

23/23 Antonio Bates Simple domestic assault, harassment, vandalism















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/13/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/14/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.