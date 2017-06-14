New rehab hospital opens in west Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A grand opening celebration for Spire Rehabilitation Hospital at 616 West Forest Avenue was held, Wednesday.

Officials from the hospital and from around Jackson and Madison County were on hand to officially cut the ribbon and open the new facility. It has 48 private rooms as well as a therapy gym, outdoor courtyard, dining area and day room area.

Spire is located inside the old Jackson Clinic building, which had to be remodeled to accommodate its new purpose. “We didn’t have showers in the rooms before,” said Julie Taylor, Spire’s CEO. “Also, the gym is probably quadruple the size of what we had before and the equipment is much more unique and detailed.”

Spire will begin accepting patients at its new location on July 1.