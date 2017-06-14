President says gunman who opened fire on congressmen has died

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump says the assailant in the shooting that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has died.

The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.

The congressman is reportedly in stable condition.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was hospitalized after being shot in the hip by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials said several other people were also wounded.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

Scalise was shot in Alexandria, Virginia, as congressional Republicans practiced for the annual congressional baseball game.