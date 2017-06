Reels at the Amp to show “Hook” this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. –Grab popcorn and a drink for a free movie under the stars.

On Friday, June 16, get ready for the second installment of Reels at the Amp in downtown Jackson.

This week’s movie is “Hook,” starring Robin Williams.

All movies will begin at sundown.

Movie goers are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs, and food will be available for purchase.