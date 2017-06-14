Risk for Severe Thunderstorms Thursday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

For the 4th day in a row, temperatures reached the lower 90s in Jackson and most of the rest of West Tennessee this afternoon. This hot weather is likely to continue through the upcoming weekend but between now and then, we have a risk for thunderstorms. In fact, strong thunderstorms are possible tonight and tomorrow with a potential for some to become severe.

TONIGHT

Skies may begin clear this evening but later tonight thunderstorms developing over Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky could move toward West Tennessee bringing heavy showers, lightning, and gusty winds to the area early Thursday. We’ll need to keep the weather radio on tonight and stay weather aware tomorrow morning and afternoon as some of these thunderstorms could contain wind gusts of 60 miles per hour or more. Temperatures will once again start out in the lower to middle 70s early Thursday.

Tomorrow will be another hot day with cloudier skies keeping temperatures to the upper 80s and lower 90s at the warmest point of the day. However, some thunderstorms that take place in the morning and afternoon could be severe. The threat for tornadoes is low but the main concern will be with damaging winds if any thunderstorms become severe. All of West Tennessee is under a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow.

