TBI investigates deadly officer-involved shooting

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances surrounding a deadly officer-involved shooting in Somerville, Wednesday evening.

According to the TBI, preliminary information shows around 6:15 p.m., officials in Fayette County received a 911 call. The caller said Michael Morris, 54, was intoxicated, suicidal and was armed with a knife at a home at 500 Woodbridge Road.

Two officers with the Somerville Police Department responded. According to the TBI, when officers approached Morris, he threatened them with the knife, prompting the use of non-lethal force at least twice to try to subdue him. However, the TBI said the situation continued to escalate resulting in at least one of the officers firing his weapon. Morris was struck and later died at the scene.

The TBI will gather evidence and information and submit it to District Attorney General Michael Dunavant who will determine if the officers’ actions were justified.

Per TBI policy, the names of the involved officers are not being released.