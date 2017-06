TDOT announces lane closure Thursday on I-40 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a temporary lane closure happening Thursday, June 15, on Interstate 40 westbound.

The closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at mile marker 87.4 on the inside lane for the cleanup of a diesel spill in the median, according to a TDOT release.