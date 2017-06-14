Tennessee officials react after congressman, others shot in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The news of a congressman and other people shot in Alexandria, Virginia, is shocking people around the world, including elected officials here in the Volunteer State.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and capitol police officers were shot as several Republicans practiced for an upcoming charity baseball game.

“We cannot let the bad guys win this thing,” Tennessee District Three Representative Chuck Fleichmann said.

Fleichmann was at the baseball practice when the shots rang out. He says he was not injured but had to run for cover.

“Several, multiple shots, and it seemed like it went on for quite some time because when I got back into the dugout there were several other members there, and I realized one gentleman had been shot in the leg and was bleeding,” Fleichmann said. “I could actually see the bullet hole in the leg.”

District Eight Representative David Kustoff tweeted he was safe and asked everyone to keep those involved in prayer.

Tennessee District Six Representative Diane Black was not at the game but said in a statement: “I’m heartbroken by today’s tragic events. Steve Scalise is a great friend and tremendous colleague. My prayers are with him and all of the victims. I’m grateful for the heroism of the Capitol Police officers who stopped this shooter and saved countless lives.”

Democratic Representative Jim Cooper said in a statement: “This is horrible. Violence is never the answer. Grateful for the Capitol Police and wishing everyone a speedy recovery.”

Congressman Steve Cohen said in a statement: “My thoughts go out to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, the Capitol Police officers, the staff and all those affected by this morning’s horrific shooting at the Congressional baseball practice in Virginia. I hope the victims all make a quick and full recovery. I’ve feared violence directed at a member of Congress ever since Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was shot at an event in 2011. There’s been too much violence, too much hate, and too much anger.”

Senator Bob Corker also spoke out, tweeting that his prayers are with all those affected by the shooting, and he calls the capitol police brave.

Fleichmann says the congressional baseball game has taken place for over 100 years and is where Republicans and Democrats raise hundreds of dollars for charity.

He says this should have been a happy and safe time.