Veterans group to host Flag Day celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. –Learn about the history of our nation’s flag at an upcoming ceremony.

Wednesday, June 14, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 995 will host a Flag Day Celebration at Liberty Park in Jackson.

That’ll start at 10:00 a.m.

Attendees can look at the flags on display and read the notes beside each one.

The Veterans Honor Guard is in charge of the program.

For more information, call (731) 343-3925.