Veterans, local leaders hold Flag Day ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — To mark Flag Day, veterans and local leaders held a special ceremony Wednesday at Liberty Park.

The program was hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 995.

American flags lined the walking path at Liberty Park to represent those who have served in our nation’s military.

The ceremony included presentations from veterans and local leaders and honored prisoners of war.

“In 1777, the Second Continental Congress adopted the American flag as our banner, so this is to celebrate that day,” VVA 995 Vice President Tom Turner said.

After Wednesday’s ceremony, the Vietnam Veterans of America held a flag burning ceremony to properly dispose of retired flags.