Back to Summer Heat on Friday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Thursday

After a stormy morning across the area, showers and thunderstorms have since moved on to the southeast. We’re only looking at a 20% chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm for the rest of the day. Most of the area should stay dry until the next chance for rain. The next big thing will be the heat that we’ll be hard-pressed to get relief from tomorrow!

TONIGHT

With skies becoming mostly clear later on tonight, patchy dense fog could develop limiting visibility tonight and Friday morning. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather tomorrow will yield high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s making for another hot and steamy day. The temperatures could feel like they’re in the upper 90s to lower 100s at the warmest part of the afternoon! There’s only a 20% chance for rain tomorrow, so few of us will get any relief. Stay safe in the heat and stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for details on the forecast, and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

