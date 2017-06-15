Update: One confirmed fatality in early morning fire in Rutherford

RUTHERFORD, Tenn. –A large fire breaks out at a home in Gibson County around midnight, killing one person.

That’s according to Gibson County fire officials.

They say one other person was in the home on South Trenton Street in Rutherford at the time of the fire, but made it out safely.

Investigators say Madison County firefighters are there, assisting in putting the fire out, as well as Dyer, Bradford, Trenton, and Gibson Fire and Rescue.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more on this story becomes available.