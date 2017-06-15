County leaders install cameras to combat illegal dumping

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County leaders say they’re now using technology in hopes of ending illegal dumping throughout the county.

It’s an all too common problem, according to city and county leaders, and they say the cameras can provide the evidence needed to find the people responsible.

“We’re in that time of year where people are trimming hedges, trimming trees, first and end of the month where a tenant moves out of a rental property and a landlord has to clean that property out,” Jackson City Councilman Scott Conger said on the topic of leaving trash on the side of the road. “So you have a lot of things that aren’t normally on the side of the road.”

Madison County Commissioner Larry Sipes says with the help of the sheriff’s office, cameras have been placed in problem areas in the Denmark community and are catching people in the act.

“It is a hazard for residents in the area,” Sipes said. “It’s an eyesore for people who live in the community, and we just need to be more responsible about what we do with our waste.”

Sipes and the sheriff’s office are currently looking for the identities of the people captured by one of the cameras. If you have any information, you’re urged by Sipes to contact the sheriff’s office at 731-423-6000 or the mayor’s office.

If you’re caught illegally dumping, you could face up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.