Jackson Young Professionals host ‘Lettuce Turnip the Beet’ gathering

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group of young professionals gathered Thursday afternoon in downtown Jackson for the “Lettuce Turnip the Beet” event.

The lunchtime gathering, sponsored by the Jackson Young Professionals group, brought out dozens for lunch and live music.

Organizers say anyone 45 and younger is invited to join the group, which focuses on networking opportunities and business development.

“I hope they get camaraderie,” advisory board member A.J. Massey said. “I hope they get contacts that can help them do their job a little better and help someone else do their job better.”

If you’d like to join Jackson Young Professionals, contact the Jackson Chamber. There are no membership fees or requirements.