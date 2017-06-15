Local church hosts first night of city-wide revival

Hundreds of west Tennesseans gathered for an evening of praise and worship as a local church hosted a city wide revival.

JACKSON, Tenn — All Nations Church of God Ministries hosted its first of two nights of revival services, Thursday. This is the second straight year the church has brought in nationally known pastor John Kilpatrick, which brought out quite the crowd.

Pastor Robert Ferguson of All Nations Church said, “We’re looking for God to save sinners, heal the sick, bless people, change situations, and move by his Holy Spirit.”

“We are looking for manifestation of people,” church member, Bonay Neely said. “Being healed of diabetes of cancer of different elements that they may have and everything like that and just to see restoration to the body of Christ.”

Guest from all over west Tennessee are taking part in the worship experience.

Visitor Delaine Wheeler said, “Some friends of mine told me about this place and I just love to worship the Lord, so I just want to go anywhere where the spirit of the Lord is.”

Pastor Ferguson said his church is pleased to welcome Pastor Kilpatrick again. “He’s a down to earth person, just carries a very strong anointing and he’s been used by God in a great and mighty way,” Ferguson explained.

Pastor Ferguson said he hopes church members see lasting change over the next two days. “We’ve seen people that were in trouble and God saved them. We’ve seen people that had problems and God was able to come in and solve those problems. All these things happened through revival,” he said.

The last day for the city wide revival will be Friday, June 16. The service will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.