Meet General All-Star Taylor Calrke

JACKSON, Tenn. — Pitcher Taylor Clarke is one of six Generals who will represent the team and the north division in next Tuesdays all-star game.

The 24 year old pitcher is 5-3 as a starter and has a 2.86 ERA.

“Pretty cool to be rewarded like that, think its the first time I’ve been an all star in minor league baseball,” Generals pitch Taylor Clarke said. “It’s definitely going to be a cool experience to go down to Pensacola for that.”

This season Clarke struck out a career best 12 batters against Jacksonville.