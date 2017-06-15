Meet Generals All-Star Rudy Flores

JACKSON, Tenn. — We are highlighting Jackson generals players who will travel to Pensacola, Florida next week for the all-star game.

Tonight we hear from pinch hitter and left fielder, Rudy Flores.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” Pinch hitter Rudy Flores said. “It’s my first professional all star game, so it nice to be voted in.”

This is Jackson General Rudy Flores. This season he’s hit 20 doubles, which is one of the best records in the Southern League, earning him a spot on the all-star roster.

“Well my family is going to be there so that’s a big thing for me, just letting them be part of the festivities,” Flores said. “I think that and being around all the talent in the league is a really good opportunity.”

In 60 games with the Generals, Flores has scores 34 runs, 8 of those being home runs. Momentum he says he’s carrying into the second half of the season.

“Continue to have good at bats and help the team win, goals would always be making the playoffs,” Flores said. “It’s a big accomplish to make the playoffs and it’ll be good for the Generals to do so.”

Currently five games back in their division, repeating as Southern League champs may be an up hill battle for the Generals. But Flores says they’ll need their fans to make it happen.

“Really good team, fun team to watch and I think more fans should come out and enjoy the atmosphere,” Flores said.

With two months left in the season Flores says it’s time to lock-in.

“Hopefully get in the playoffs, and see how far we can go from there,” Flores said.

Flores is the Generals’ top hitter this season with a .311 batting average.