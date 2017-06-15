Men charged after raid of downtown business appear in court

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two men arrested in a drug raid at a downtown Jackson barber shop just less than two weeks ago returned to court Thursday afternoon.

Duckworth, left, and Majors

Donald Duckworth, the owner of Master Kutts, and Deshawn Majors were scheduled for a preliminary hearing. However, that hearing didn’t happened.

It was instead reset for next Thursday.

The two face various drug charges.

Majors faces additional counts of theft and having a weapon.

Duckworth is currently free on bond while Majors remains in jail.