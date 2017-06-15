Men charged after raid of downtown business appear in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two men arrested in a drug raid at a downtown Jackson barber shop just less than two weeks ago returned to court Thursday afternoon.

Donald Duckworth, the owner of Master Kutts, and Deshawn Majors were scheduled for a preliminary hearing. However, that hearing didn’t happened.

It was instead reset for next Thursday.

The two face various drug charges.

Majors faces additional counts of theft and having a weapon.

Duckworth is currently free on bond while Majors remains in jail.