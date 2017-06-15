Mugshots : Madison County : 6/14/17 – 6/15/17 June 15, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Bernie Young Violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Stanley Bates Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Sheena Rainey Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Phillip Riggs Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Nacole Carter Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Miranda Fleming Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Matthew Scoggin Possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Kristen Staggs Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Joseph Wilbanks Driving on suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Jamie Claybrooks Possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Iowa Pirtle Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Ezechial Ryan King Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Damascus Willingham Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Courtney Jones Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Cody Jack Fazio Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Carla Wilbourn Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Andrew Nunnally Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/14/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/15/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore