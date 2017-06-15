Police make arrest in pawn shop burglary

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police said they have arrested the man responsible for breaking into a pawn shop and stealing three shotguns.

According to investigators, Jeremy Evans, 31, broke into the building early Sunday morning. Officers reported finding the stolen weapons on Tuesday. Evans was charged in the crime, Thursday.

Officers said he was already in custody on unrelated charges when he was served with warrants for counts of burglary and evading arrest. He is currently being held at the Haywood County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.