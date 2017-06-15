Salvation Army asks for fan donations for those in need

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the heat expected to “feel like” 102 this weekend, the Salvation Army is asking for your help with its Beat the Heat box fan program.

“We are careful to make sure that the fans get into the hands of those who desperately need them the most,” said Major Jayne May, Corps. Officer for the Salvation Army.

Doctors we spoke with say something as little as a box fan can mean a lot to some West Tennesseans.

“You’re going to have about 60 people a year with heat stroke in Jackson, and heat exhaustion is going to be a much higher number,” said Dr. Keith Mosher of Tennova Healthcare.

Dr. Mosher says a heat stroke can result in serious health issues.

When you get to that point, you start having organ failure, kidneys start shutting down, your muscles start breaking down,” Dr. Mosher said.

The elderly and those with other health conditions can be especially vulnerable.

“Maybe their medicines cause them to not be able to regulate their body temperature correctly,” Major May said. “But most importantly seniors, whose body temperatures are different as we age.”

The Salvation Army currently has 13 fans but has a goal of at least 100 by the end of June so they can be handed out throughout July, when temperatures soar even higher.

“I suppose everyone is a success story if we’re able to keep them from having to go to the doctor and seek medical attention,” said Major Joseph May, Corps. Officer for the Salvation Army.

You can donate new fans or money to buy them at the Salvation Army location on Allen Avenue. This is the third year for this fan giveaway.