Suspects in Georgia prison guard slayings captured in middle Tennessee

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Tennessee homeowner held two escaped inmates wanted in the slaying of two prison guards at gunpoint until authorities could arrive and arrest them.

Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Bill Miller said late Thursday that the homeowner caught Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose trying to steal his vehicle.

Miller says the escaped Georgia inmates had crashed a car while being chased by law enforcement and fled on foot into woods along Interstate 24 near the rural community of Christiana.

He says something alerted the homeowner that people were outside his home and saw the men trying to steal his vehicle. Miller says the homeowner held the two at gunpoint with a neighbor he called until the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department could get there to arrest them.

Rowe and Dubose are accused of killing two guards on a prison transfer bus early Tuesday. Authorities had offered a $130,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.