WEATHER UPDATE

CONDITIONS WILL BE WARM AND HUMID THIS AFTERNOON WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF SOME STRONG TO SEVERE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. sOME STORMS ARE POSSIBLE INTO THE EARLY EVENING.

ISOLATED TO SCATTERED AFTERNOON AND EVENING THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS WILL PREVAIL WITH HIGHS IN THE LOWER 90S. A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA LATE SUNDAY INTO EARLY MONDAY WITH NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. A BRIEF BREAK FROM THE HUMIDITY IS LIKELY AFTER THE COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK. THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL GRADUALLY RETURN AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com