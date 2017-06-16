Delta Heritage Center hosts its “Concert on the Porch”

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Delta Heritage Center held a “Concert on the Porch” despite the threat of rain, Friday evening. However, did the forecast took participants off the porch and had them indoors.

Rockabilly Hall of Famer Billy Weir was one of the performers. Weir was the first drummer for Harold Jenkins, who later became Conway Twitty.

“We just want to expose as many people as we can to the must from West Tennessee,” said Peggy Jones. “There are so many great artists who are from our area, we want to let everyone know about them.”

The next “Concert on the Porch is scheduled for July 15.