Hometown recognizes “Elantra Cox Day” in Chester County

HENDERSON, Tenn. — It was a special day for a phenomenal softball player who calls West Tennessee home. After leading the rebels on a historic playoff run, returning to Henderson from Ole Miss was that much sweeter for Elantra Cox, thanks to the support of Chester County.

“As good of an athlete she is, she’s a better person,” Cox’s childhood coach said.

Folks gathered inside Henderson city hall to honor Chester County native, Elantra Cox. The former all-state softball star at Chester County High School.

“She had all the tools that you couldn’t coach,” Chester County High School softball Coach Brandon Pipkin said. “Yet she had all the attributes of a hard working great person to go along with being athletic.”

This year Cox helped the Ole Miss Rebels clinch their first-ever SEC tournament championship. Leading the NCAA with 93 hits and scoring 51 runs, which was an Ole Miss single season record.

Accomplishments her hometown had to celebrate

“Hereby proclaim June 16, 2017 Elantra Cox Day in Chester County,” Henderson Mayor Robert King said.

“It’s like a second birthday,” Ole Miss junior outfielder Elantra Cox said. “I have butterflies right now because it’s an unreal thing. I never would have thought that I would have actually got my own day.”

The outfielder had 29 multi-hit games this season. Even though Ole Miss’ story book season ended in the Super Regionals, going into her senior season Cox has high expectations.

“It’s going to be another great year, cause we only lost two people and we still have our team chemistry,” Cox said. “So I think its going to be a great year going back.”

Beyond the softball field Cox says being seen as a role model is the most rewarding part of her success.

“Amazing feeling to know younger girls look up to me, and it also brings more girls to the game of softball,” Cox said. “And I think that’s the best thing ever to like inspire little girls to play and actually want to play softball.”

After winning the conference this season the rising senior says her next mission is playing in the college world series.Congrats Elantra, all of West Tennessee is rooting for you .