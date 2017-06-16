Meet Generals All-Star Kevin Cron

JACKSON, Tenn. — Six Jackson Generals will travel to Pensacola, Florida next week for the all-star game. We hear from first baseman Kevin Cron who leads the entire southern league in some impressive categories.

“Taking some of what we’ve learned from this first half into the second half and hopefully win a few more games,” Jackson General first baseman Kevin Cron said.

Half way through the season, Generals first baseman Kevin Cron has put together an all star worthy season. In 2016 he was named a post season All Star, so mid-season…this is a first.

“You know to be an All Star just shows that your hard work is playing off a little bit,” Cron said. “It’ll be cool to get around the other players from the league that have had some success and pick their brains. It’ll be just a fun little atmosphere to be around.”

When it comes to batting, Cron not only leads his team but the league. He’s third in runs scored with 42, second in the league with 43 RBIs and he leads the Southern League with 14 home runs.

“Despite if your going good or going bad, just trusting what you’re doing and what you’ve done your whole life is the right way to do it,”Cron said. “Regardless of the results just continue to stick to the process.”

Although the season so far has been hot and cold for the Generals, the 24 year old says his goal is to give his team the best shot to win while having fun.

“The good thing about this team is we’ve continued to compete through the struggles and we’re always in the game we give ourselves a chance to win late in the game,” Cron said. “I’m really looking forward to hopefully the baseball Gods turning in our favor a little bit. Stringing together a couple of wins and see what happens.”

Kevin’s father, Chris is actually the minor league hitting coordinator for the Diamondbacks. The generals All Stars will take the field in Florida on Tuesday.