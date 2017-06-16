Mugshots : Madison County : 6/15/17 – 6/16/17 June 16, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Jessica Williamson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Patrick Marble Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of a registration law Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Brian Merriweather Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Robin Lea Hart Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Laralphiel Lindsley Theft between $1,000-$9,999, theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Kimberly Scott Theft <$999, all other larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Taresa Davidson Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Colton Lynch Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13David Mathias Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Jose Perez Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Conrad Johnson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Christi Edwards Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Jacoby Thompson Assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/15/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/16/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore