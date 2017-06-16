Mugshots : Madison County : 6/15/17 – 6/16/17

1/13 Jessica Williamson Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/13 Patrick Marble Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of a registration law

3/13 Brian Merriweather Violation of probation

4/13 Robin Lea Hart Violation of order of protection



5/13 Laralphiel Lindsley Theft between $1,000-$9,999, theft of motor vehicle

6/13 Kimberly Scott Theft <$999, all other larceny

7/13 Taresa Davidson Assault

8/13 Colton Lynch Failure to appear



9/13 David Mathias Failure to appear

10/13 Jose Perez Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/13 Conrad Johnson Violation of community corrections

12/13 Christi Edwards Violation of probation



13/13 Jacoby Thompson Assault



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/15/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/16/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.