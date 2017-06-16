New information on man killed on HWY. 105; Police say he was at center of investigation

GIBSON CO., Tenn. — New details about the man behind the wheel in a fatal accident on June 13, 2017. We now know hours before the crash he was being interviewed by the police.

Thirty-nine year-old Jason Moore of Trezevant was killed Tuesday afternoon on Highway 105.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Moore was driving a Chevy Impala when he ran went off the road, struck a tree and his car flipped.

We now know earlier that same day he’d sat down with investigators.

“He’d been at the Milan Police Department that morning. He was doing an interview with one of our detectives.” Chief Bobby Sellers, Milan Police Department, said.

Chief Sellars confirms Moore was a suspect.

“We were doing an investigation about an inappropriate relationship with an underage.” Sellers said.

Tragedy struck before it was determined if charges would be filed.

“The detective was talking with the district attorney generals office about possibly charging him and before that decision could be made we heard he had died an an automobile accident.” Sellers said.

Friends are now remembering Moore. I talked to one on Facebook he said:

“Jason was a great guy and a good friend. We had a lot of good times. One of the best memories I will never forget is when I first started racing 4 wheelers, I was old enough to drive and I had to have someone sign for me. Jason would take me and sign as my brother. He would do anything for anybody. He will be missed that’s for sure.”

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department said both Gibson County Deputies and Bradford Police Officers were behind Moore at the time of the accident.

WBBJ reached out to Bradford Police asking if Moore was involved in a police chase they said they are not commenting on the incident. >