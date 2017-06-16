Rainy Forecast for Father’s Day

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. Friday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for parts of southwest Tennessee this afternoon and evening. Based on the weather data the threat for severe weather looks low for our viewing area due to the simple fact that the storms could weaken before they have a chance to move very far to the east. In any event, stay weather aware, as these thunderstorms could produce strong winds, hail, and frequent lightning.



Mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather tomorrow will yield high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s making for another hot and steamy day. The temperatures could feel like they’re in the upper 90s to lower 100s at the warmest part of the afternoon! There’s only a 20% chance for rain tomorrow, so few of us will get any relief. Stay safe in the heat! A cold front moving in on Sunday will bring more showers and thunderstorms our way.

Strong thunderstorms will be possible on Father’s Day when this cold front arrives, so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for details on the forecast, and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

