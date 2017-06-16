Savannah Police Department gets certified in active shooter training

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Police rush to Hardin County Middle School Friday afternoon, not for an emergency, but training for a worst case scenario.

“It’s to teach our officers how to go in and handle a situation with an aggressive shooter who has escalated to the point that it requires a police response,” said Chief Michael Pitts of the Savannah Police Department.

Chief Pitts says, this is the first time the department has gone through this interior active shooter training.

“This is my first time being in an active shooter situation, and I feel much more knowledgeable then what I was, and getting to use the sim rounds make it a lot more realistic,” said Officer Wesley Murphy of the Savannah Police Department.

The department says, even though they hope to never face an active shooter situation, now is the time to practice.

“It’s very intense. It’s very real,” Officer Murphy said. “It’s no time to play around if something really happens.”

The chief says, this training also includes learning about the psychology of a shooter, tactical medical response, and the mechanics of dealing with a potentially deadly situation.

“We don’t want them to get in a mindset of, every one of these scenarios I’m shooting somebody,” the chief said, “but at the same time, we don’t want to get in the mindset of, I don’t have that option should I need it.”

Chief Pitts tells us, all 19 officers of the Savannah Police Department will be certified by the end of Friday.