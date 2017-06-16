South Side summer basketball camp

JACKSON, Tenn. — Student athletes this is for anyone looking to work on their basketball skills. There is a camp taking place at South Side High School.

Summer break is the perfect time to work on those handles, lead by the South Side hawks coaching staff. The skills camp is $90/week and runs from 9am-3pm. Lunch is provided.

“Well its what we do, we have a program here at South Side and we want the kids in the community to get better,” South Side Head Basketball Coach Damonn Fuller said. “Some of the kids love what we do during the basketball season, so they want to come and try to learn and get better.”

Next week is last week for camp at south side. The money goes towards the South Side Hawks men’s basketball program.

Contact Coach Damonn Fuller (731) 267-6488 for more information