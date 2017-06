WEATHER UPDATE

HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS WILL PREVAIL THIS WEEKEND WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM. SOME PATCH FOG MAY AGAIN BE POSSIBLE DURING THE MORNING HOURS. BETTER CHANCE FOR RAIN WILL ARRIVE ON SUNDAY ALONG WITH A PASSING COLD FRONT. A BRIEF BREAK FROM THE HUMIDITY IS LIKELY AFTER THE FRONT MOVES THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK. THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL RETURN AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

