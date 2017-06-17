Celtic Society ushers in summer with Solstice Festival

JACKSON, Tenn. – West Tennesseans had a chance to welcome the beginning of Summer at a Solstice Festival.

The Celtic Society of West Tennessee and the Jackson area music society paired together to host a summer solstice concert.

The concert was held at the Amphitheater in Parkers Crossroads City Park.

Organizers say the money raised will benefit the Celtic society.

“The goal is to actually raise money for the Celtic Society, we have a big Celtic fest that happens in October, and we need funding for that, and then of course to draw attention to the local area musicians and get everyone involved.,” said Terri K.

People were able to buy from local venders at the event. This was the first year for the festival, but organizers say they hope to make it annual