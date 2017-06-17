Golfers meet on the green to help support local youth

JACKSON, Tenn. — Golfers found a reason to get outside Saturday, swinging their clubs for a good cause.

The seventh annual Leon Pearson Memorial Tournament was held at the Bent Tree Golf Course in east Jackson Saturday afternoon. The money raised by local businesses and individual participants will be awarded to deserving high school students to help them on the road to college.

“I have been this tournament director for seven years now because it supports our youth. I have a junior golf program as well, and Mr. Pearson was a part of that, so we’re youth oriented, trying to do the right thing for our youth,” said tournament director Hewitt Chatman.

Chatman says, they are hoping to raise at least two thousand dollars from the event.