Local church hosts Juneteenth celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — People from all over came together in east Jackson for food, dancing and live music at a local Juneteenth celebration, which is a holiday steeped in American history.

“This is the best church I’ve been to, and this is the best thing I have ever seen” nine-year old Jordan Smith said.

Hundreds gathered at Faith Tabernacle church for the celebration of freedom.

Organizers said the event isn’t only a way to beat the heat, but to commemorate the end of slavery.

“Juneteenth is just a day recognizing the last slaves that got word of their freedom,” church leader Aquilla Cleveland said.

Cleveland said the holiday acknowledges the June 19, 1865 announcement in that the civil war had ended, and slavery was abolished.

“The goal is just for everybody to come out and just enjoy their freedom,” she said. “God basically spared all of us to be able to do this.”

Now decades later, Cleveland wants to help spread the word about the holiday.

“It’s not just a one race thing,” she said. “This is for everybody to be able to come out and enjoy.”

Cleveland said it’s a day in history that should not be forgotten.

“As a nation, I think we should celebrate that day, that we all are free,” she said.

The second annual celebration also included live music. Bands came from as far as Texas to play at the celebration.

Church leaders say they’re already looking forward to next year’s celebration.