The Rockabilly Grand Prix is back in Jackson

The fifth annual Rockabilly Grand Prix began this morning with a new route that has its own challenges.

“So we put a little bit of a climb before the finish just to shake things up a little bit, and to just give people a new perspective of Madison County,” Matt Joiner the race director said. “So they’re going backwards.”

This two day, three event race draws bicyclists from all over the country to the roads of Madison County.

It was started five years ago as a way for Jackson natives to race in their hometown as well as to encourage them to get outside.

“I might not want to race,” Joiner said. “But I might want to get my bike out of the garage and go for a ride.”

The cyclists experience the area in a unique way by riding through neighborhoods, down back roads and along highways.

It’s an event that leaves visiting competitors with a new understanding of the city.

“Some people come through and stop and eat at Rock and Dough because they now know it’s there,” said Joiner “Or they’ll stop at Grub’s groceries on their way.”

Today was just the first day of the race.

Tomorrow there will be more races and awards given out.

Those races will start at 8 a.m. at Lift Wellness Center at the Jackson Walk.