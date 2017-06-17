Stay safe when keeping cool at the pool this summer

JACKSON, Tenn. — So summer is in full force, and thanks to the heat, physical activity for some West Tennesseans means lifting a glass of lemonade in front of a fan, but there are other options.

We stopped by the public pool at T.R. White Sportsplex in east Jackson Saturday afternoon, and spoke with lifeguards about tips on how to stay cool in the pool, while also being safe. They say, to keep in mind some of the things most people have heard since they were little; don’t run and look before you leap.

“If they’re really not good swimmers, and they’re trying to swim, we recommend they be in the shallow end where they can stand up and try to practice,” said lifeguard Mattellis Rogers.

Lifeguards also recommend to apply or fry when it comes to sunscreen, and wait at least an hour after eating before jumping back in.