Storms For Father’s Day

Weather Update 10:55 PM CDT

It will be a quiet evening for the most part across West Tennessee. I am watching a line of convection moving across southeast Kansas and Missouri this evening. It has a lot of ground to cover before arriving here. After it arrives the line will be in a weakening mode. The left over convective debris (clouds/showers) from those storms may end up mitigating the larger severe weather threat tomorrow. It will depend completely on what is going on tomorrow morning.

Beyond tomorrow. We get a little bit of a break from the heat and humidity. There will be plenty of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday. We warm things back up by the weekend. In addition, the chance of storms returns by the weekend as well.

