Come Unity Cafe brings out families for Father’s Day

JACKSON, Tenn. – Even though the rain may prevented some us from grilling outside this father’s day, it didn’t keep some from enjoying a good barbecue meal with their old man.

Come Unity Cafe in Downtown Jackson held a Father’s day barbecue today, hoping to bring family’s together to celebrate dad without having to go through the fuss of cooking. Employees said, they cooked up all the fixings, they thought would make a father proud.

“We actually have smoked Boston butts, smoked chicken, and ribs, and then we did a mac and cheese bar, a baked potato bar, watermelon feta salad, and then a Jalapeño pineapple slaw,” said Come Unity Founder Amy Crenshaw.

Come Unity is a non-profit cafe that serves mostly organic, locally sourced, and seasonal food, regardless of means to pay.

They accept donations and even accept work in exchange for a meal. They serve lunch Monday through Friday from 11 am to 2 pm.