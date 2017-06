Missing Paris Teen Found in Henry County

Robert Chaney has been found safe.

He was reported missing yesterday afternoon by his mother.

Family members found Chaney today still in Henry County.

He has been returned home to his family with no injuries.

Sheriff Monte Belew, of Henry county, says Chaney will be taken to Juvenile Court and be cited as a runaway.

