Scattered Thunderstorms Gradually Diminish This Evening

Weather Update 10:48 PM

Scattered Showers will still be possible this evening for areas mainly along and south of I-40. As of the 10:00 PM News, I was tracking an areas of showers redeveloping in north central Arkansas. There may be a rumble of thunder as well tonight, but the threat for strong or severe storms is nil the rest of the evening.



As for the work week. It looks like this week will start off pretty nice both with plenty of sunshine and less humid weather. It’ll be brief, but a welcome change from the last several days. By the time we get to the back half of the week, we warm things back up and bring storm chances back into the picture.

