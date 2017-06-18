Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4pm

Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. Sunday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for 8 counties in West Tennessee including Madison county until 4pm. The main threat for severe weather includes damaging winds with a low threat for large hail or tornadoes. An additional threat for flash flooding should also be monitored closely as these thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall for long durations of time.

Stay weather aware this afternoon and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on air and online for more updates. Don’t forget to check out the interactive radar on our website to see where the storms are now!

